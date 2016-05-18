Disney India
Shows

Check out your favourite Disney XD Shows!

    •

      Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H

      Hulk smash! The biggest, hardest-hitting hero in the Marvel Universe stomps into his own series as the star of Marvel's Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.! Joined by his larger-than-life teammates who double as an unlikely family, Hulk tackles threats that are too enormous for any other heroes to handle. In his battle against evil, Hulk is joined by the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. -- sensational She-Hulk, the irascible Red Hulk, the exuberant A-Bomb and the savage Skaar. What does S.M.A.S.H. stand for? They’re Hulks -- whatever they want!

      See More

    • Marvel's Avengers Assemble

      In this animated action-adventure series, "Marvel's Avengers Assemble," the world's most well-known super hero team – Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye and Black Widow, along with newcomer Falcon – unite to battle threats no single hero could withstand. Training and living together in their new headquarters Avengers Tower, the heroes must overcome their differences and learn to work together to defend the planet. Whether it's Dr. Doom trying to conquer Asgard, Attuma driving the Atlantean Army into New York City or Dracula unleashing vampire hordes, the planet's most menacing villains don't stand a chance when the Avengers assemble.

      See More

    • Phineas and Ferb

      Phineas and Ferb make the most of their summer by creating fun everyday, while their pet platypus moonlights as a secret agent!

      See More

    • Star Wars Rebels

      Star Wars Rebels, set five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, tells the story of the Rebellion’s beginnings while the Empire spreads tyranny through the galaxy.

      See More

Avengers Assemble - Avengers Tower Rush

Help Hawkeye and the Avengers protect Avengers Tower from the invading HYDRA forces!

Play Game

Avengers Assemble: Combined Strike

Help the Avengers stop the combined forces of Red Skull and Dracula!

Play Game

Characters

Explore your favourite Disney XD characters

    •

      Captain America

      During World War II, Steve Rogers fought tyranny as Captain America with the use of the Super Soldier Serum and iconic shield

      See More

    • Phineas

      Phineas is always thinking up ways to squeeze more fun out of every summer day to stay entertained.

      See More

    • The Hulk

      Ever since Bruce Banner was transformed into the incredible Hulk, he has been hunted and forced into a life of running and fighting

      See More

    • Ferb

      Ferb is the brains behind Phineas' gadgets and contraptions.

      See More

Disney XD Games

Play some fun games based on Disney XD shows!

Agent P Rebel Spy

Defeat Darthenshmirtz and his Normtrooper minions with Rebel Agent P!

Play Game

Agent P's Hideout

Test your secret agent skills!

Play Game

Chain Reaction

Complete a puzzle to get a marble into a bucket.

Play Game

Coolest Coaster

See what fun roller designs you can come up with!

Play Game

Cowabunga Candace

Help Candace win the surf trophy.

Play Game

Disney XD - Titans on the Track

Buckle up for the ultimate monster truck race!

Play Game

Help