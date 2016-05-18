Shows
Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H
Hulk smash! The biggest, hardest-hitting hero in the Marvel Universe stomps into his own series as the star of Marvel's Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.! Joined by his larger-than-life teammates who double as an unlikely family, Hulk tackles threats that are too enormous for any other heroes to handle. In his battle against evil, Hulk is joined by the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. -- sensational She-Hulk, the irascible Red Hulk, the exuberant A-Bomb and the savage Skaar. What does S.M.A.S.H. stand for? They’re Hulks -- whatever they want!
Marvel's Avengers Assemble
In this animated action-adventure series, "Marvel's Avengers Assemble," the world's most well-known super hero team – Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye and Black Widow, along with newcomer Falcon – unite to battle threats no single hero could withstand. Training and living together in their new headquarters Avengers Tower, the heroes must overcome their differences and learn to work together to defend the planet. Whether it's Dr. Doom trying to conquer Asgard, Attuma driving the Atlantean Army into New York City or Dracula unleashing vampire hordes, the planet's most menacing villains don't stand a chance when the Avengers assemble.
Phineas and Ferb
Phineas and Ferb make the most of their summer by creating fun everyday, while their pet platypus moonlights as a secret agent!
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars Rebels, set five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, tells the story of the Rebellion’s beginnings while the Empire spreads tyranny through the galaxy.
Avengers Assemble - Avengers Tower Rush
Help Hawkeye and the Avengers protect Avengers Tower from the invading HYDRA forces!
Avengers Assemble: Combined Strike
Help the Avengers stop the combined forces of Red Skull and Dracula!
